KT bounce back in LCK Summer Split with clean win against SP

KT Rolster picked up a convincing win against SeolHaeOne Prince today in the LCK Summer Split, improving to 2-3 on the season.

KT’s jungler Kim “bonO” Gi-beom stepped up today and carried both games with Nidalee and Lee Sin, earning both Player of the Game awards.

SP tried to default to comfort picks in this match, but that wasn’t enough to stop KT in their tracks.

Unleash the Illaoi



Ikssu is back on his signature Illaoi @teamseolhaeone #LCK pic.twitter.com/bMSbR0MS1O — Ashley Kang 애슐리강 (@AshleyKang) July 3, 2020

The first game began with both teams farming up evenly. But KT’s bon0 on Nidalee started aggressively invading, which set him ahead of his opponent. His early lead allowed KT to secure neutral objectives, such as Rift Heralds and elemental dragons.

While the game was far from perfect, SP failed to secure a single tower or neutral objective in KT’s win.

In the second game, bon0 first picked Lee Sin and had an even more impressive performance. His early plays snowballed KT once again. While SP played better and secured some objectives, they got destroyed by KT, who ended the game with a 17-2 kill advantage.

KT top laner Smeb’s performance throughout this series was strong, reminiscent of his time with ROX Tigers. KT had a poor top side in the last split but they seem to have improved it drastically for this season. They might even become a playoff contender if they can take down their next opponent.

KT will face Afreeca Freecs on Sunday, July 5. They’re 3-2 in the LCK Summer Split. You can tune in to the official Riot Games LCK channel at 6am CT to see if KT can beat AFS.