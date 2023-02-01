K’Sante, Zac, and jungle adjustments highlight nerf list for League’s Patch 13.3

When K’Sante first hit the competitive League of Legends scene, he immediately took the spotlight as the new champion to watch in pro leagues around the world. He has become a priority pick for multiple top laners, renowned for his ability to absorb an absolute ton of damage while slicing through enemies with ease.

In League Patch 13.3, however, the Pride of Nazumah will be getting knocked down a peg with significant nerfs to his Ntofo Strikes, Path Maker, and All Out Ultimate, along with nerfs to Zac’s ability power, Amumu’s Tantrum damage, and more jungle changes.

Riot Phroxon revealed all the planned League changes on Jan. 31.

Pro play darling K’Sante cops nerfs

K’Sante has become the premier choice for top lane pros since he was opened up for stage play. But now, lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison has revealed reductions to his Ntofo Strikes’ stun and knock-up, along with Path Maker getting its minimum charge stun reduced. The reductions to his armor and magic resists during All Out will be getting a 20 percent increase too.

These changes should shift his power so he isn’t able to dive so freely into the opposing team since he will need a lot more items to survive skirmishes. Additionally, his crowd control will have less of an impact in teamfights since they last a shorter duration.

Flavor of the month Zac to be reigned in

Zac has also seen a rise in mid lane play, but Riot is nipping that in the bud with nerfs to the AP ratio to his Unstable Matter, along with his Electric Slingshot’s damage. He has been the flavor of the month pick for players and was even picked up in pro play when star G2 Esports mid laner Caps chose the champion during the first week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split.

Early jungle ganking in Riot’s crosshairs

Another group of significant changes will be headed to general jungle mechanics. Treat gold will be getting reduced by 10, while experience dolled out by large monster kills will be getting increased by 10 instead.

Finally, the Stealth Ward trinket will have a shorter cooldown early, while early tower damage is getting a buff across the first 14 minutes of a match. Overall, junglers might not be as incentivized to dive enemy laners, since they could risk losing a ton of experience and gold and are attacking under a more powerful turret.

League Patch 13.3 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, Feb. 8.