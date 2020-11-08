Korean T1 fans use truck to carry messages opposing the organization’s management

Fans of the T1 brand have utilized new methods to criticize the organization following several controversial rumors regarding the League of Legends team.

Earlier today a truck with a large monitor on the back was seen driving through Seoul, South Korea, which displayed several messages from T1 fans in hopes that the majority shareholder of the organization, SK Telecom, would take notice.

The messages, translated from Korean, include “No future for a team that shuts out devoted fans” and “We, SKT T1 fans, demand a clear and detailed explanation from top management.”

The fans claim that T1 has turned its players, including the greatest League player of all time, Faker, into the organization’s “cash cow,” and claimed that the players were exposed to lengthy amounts of filming and “excessive advertisement” campaigns.

The truck drove around downtown Seoul and was later parked outside of SKT’s headquarters.

This form of protest against the organization is new, but the anger felt toward T1 by a minority of the fanbase has continued over the past few weeks. Following T1’s disappointing season in the LCK Summer Split, the team faced harsh criticism for underperforming.

This protest against the organization was taken to new heights when it was rumored that LCK color commentator and Western analyst LS would be the coach of T1 for the upcoming season alongside former StarCraft 2 legend Polt. Some fans claimed that LS and Polt didn’t have enough experience required to coach T1, to name one example.

T1 responded to these concerns on Twitter yesterday. “We want to reassure our fans that we are working hard to implement a coaching structure that will position us to win and bring home a 2021 World Championship,” the organization said.