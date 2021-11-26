KeSPA Cup 2021 returns to offline setting, will feature more than just LCK teams

The Korea e-Sports Association has revealed that the 2021 KeSPA Cup will feature other Asian League of Legends teams outside of the professional squads from the LCK.

KeSPA announced the dates, teams, and format of its annual competition today. The event will be held from Dec. 10 to 12 with the possibility for Korean-based teams to play live in Ulsan.

[2021 LoL KeSPA Cup ULSAN] 12/10 개막!



협회와 울산광역시, 울산정보산업진흥원이 공동 주최하는 이번 대회는 12/10(금)부터 12일(일)까지 울산 문수체육관에서 열립니다.



LCK 챌린저스 리그(@LCK_CL) 9팀, LCK 아카데미 시리즈 3팀, 아시아권 4팀이 출전합니다.



🔗 https://t.co/4S3sKEKkjf pic.twitter.com/XXryE9lRI4 — 한국e스포츠협회 (KeSPA) (@kespa) November 26, 2021

A total of 16 teams will participate in the event: nine from the LCK, three from the LCK Academy Series, and four other squads from Asia. Gen.G, DRX, and former world champions DWG KIA are among the teams from the LCK that will be present at the tournament.

The first two rounds of the competition will be played in a best-of-three format, while the semifinals and final will be best-of-five matches.

For this year’s competition, the KeSPA Cup is co-hosting the event with Ulsan City for the third year in a row. But the offline part of the competition will be held for the first time in two years.

