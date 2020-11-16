Kayle, Samira, and Hecarim face nerfs in League’s Patch 10.24 preview

The champions are performing too well after the item system overhaul.

League of Legends’ 2021 preseason patch introduced a major overhaul to the game’s item system. And it appears some champions are benefiting a little too much from it.

Gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter previewed Patch 10.24, which should go live next week. The tentative changes include nerfs to Kayle, Samira, and Hecarim, and buffs to Tryndamere.

Patch Preview 10.24

-Focus is mainly on items still, bringing classes and outlier items closer

-Reducing burst from item procs and actives on the AP lines

-Most outlier champs are being covered with item changes

-Tank hotfix nerfs will still be in pic.twitter.com/EaKWbXCStN — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) November 16, 2020

Kayle’s on-hit damage is making her quite the menace, especially when building the new-and-improved Nashor’s Tooth and Riftmaker. Both of those items will be nerfed in the upcoming patch as well, making it unclear how hard of a hit Kayle will take. But Riot may further target her Starfire Spellblade (E) to balance her out or reduce the stats on her passive after its Patch 10.23 adjustments.

Riot likely wants to avoid nerfing ADC items that Samira has been benefiting from, so they’re going straight for the source. Devs may want to limit her solo carry potential a bit, perhaps lowering some base stats to make her more vulnerable and deal less damage.

Image via Riot Games

And Hecarim is clearly one of the more powerful junglers, clearing camps quickly, dealing tons of damage, and proving difficult to kill. Riot may consider targeting the Shadow of War’s ability to farm and deal damage, taking away minion and player damage from an ability. Or the champ’s tankiness may appear on the chopping block.

The sole champion receiving buffs in the upcoming patch is Tryndamere, who appears to be hurting in the current meta. Patch 10.23 altered his passive crit chance, which may be the culprit.

The Patch 10.24 preview is tentative and liable to change before hitting the live servers.

