Karmine Corp reportedly looking to field two European League stars if team successfully acquires LEC slot

Next year, the LEC might be getting a new face joining its ranks.

Karmine Corp has been reportedly linked to a possible sale for Astralis’ LEC spot, although nothing is set in stone just yet, according to reports by Brieuc Seeger. An “alternative deal” was also supposedly considered where the organization would loan Astralis’ spot through Riot Games.

These different venues have been considered because Karmine Corp does not have enough to buy the slot outright from Astralis, even though the team has seen unprecedented growth due to its burst of popularity across the League community. Seeger also said that the two team owners have not sold any shares in the organization yet.

Last week I discussed the possibility of Astralis giving their LEC spot to KC in exchange for shares within the French organization. — LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 (@LEC_Wooloo) October 2, 2022

If Karmine Corp is able to acquire an LEC slot, however, the team is reportedly looking to field a starting roster that will include current top laner Lucas “Cabochard” Simon-Meslet, current mid laner Lucas “Saken” Fayard, and former Team Liquid AD carry Steven “Hans sama” Liv. They will also be holding tryouts for the LFL team, which will continue to compete whether they enter the LEC or not.

Here are the current players supposedly trying out for Karmine Corp’s LFL roster:

Top: Melonik, Wao

Jungle: Zanzarah, Akabane, Isma, Lurox

Mid lane: Eika, Febiven, Decay

AD Carry: Jezu, Supa, Takeset

Support: Hantera, Twiizt, Stend

Karmine Corp has only a few more months until the start of the 2022 offseason, so if they wish to compete in the biggest league in Europe, they’ll have to find a way to make this deal with Astralis work.