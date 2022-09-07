Kaori to fill in for Danny as EG’s ADC during LCS Championship weekend

The Academy ADC is stepping onto the LCS stage for the first time.

A new face is joining the reigning LCS champions to try to help them advance to what could be their second consecutive title.

Following the surprising announcement that Danny is stepping down from the Evil Geniuses main roster to focus on his mental health, the League of Legends team has revealed that EG Academy ADC Kaori will be filling in for him for the duration of the LCS Championship.

Our #LCS Finals roster is locked in with the addition of @KaoriLoL stepping in as our ADC. See you in Chicago!

Kaori joined EG Academy after three years of competing in the Turkish League scene, where he resides. Alongside teams like SuperMassive Esports and Istanbul Wildcats, Kaori successfully reached the top of the TCL ladder on multiple occasions. This was his first year in the NA Academy scene, where he had the opportunity to lane alongside multi-year LCS veteran Smoothie.

EG Academy struggled immensely throughout the year. The team finished eighth in the Spring Split and ninth in the Summer Split, failing to break through the top 10 in both Proving Grounds competitions. But Kaori found great success with his performance in the seasons of Champions Queue this year, recently ending 16th in the Summer Season.

Kaori has not had the opportunity to compete on the LCS stage prior to this upcoming weekend. EG will begin their fight in the LCS Championship against 100 Thieves in the lower bracket finals on Saturday, Sept. 10. Should they advance, they will meet Cloud9 in the finals the next day.

EG have already earned their spot at this year’s World Championship alongside these two teams. The seeding of these teams and group placement will be determined in the group draw show after the finals.