Kaizen leaves LCS analyst desk

Former LCS analyst Kaizen “Kaizen” Asiedu (formerly known as Primal) has revealed he will be leaving the LCS analyst desk to put more focus into his mindset/self-mastery coaching business.

Kaizen starts by explaining his timeline of progression from being depressed and lost 12 years ago to finding the path towards his true passions in the past two years.

12 yrs ago, I was depressed and lost

1.5 yrs ago, found myself, lost depression

5 months ago, found my calling – helping people thrivehttps://t.co/tf3LZbrbro



Doing that via mindset/self-mastery coaching business! No more commentating, 💚&🙏🏿 you!https://t.co/DHBnmpjWms



(1/5) pic.twitter.com/gTKvpl7HO9 — Kaizen D. Asiedu (@thatsKAIZEN) January 6, 2022

Prior to the post, Kaizen has been an outspoken advocate for mental health throughout his LCS tenure and has shared his past experiences with depression and anxiety back in late-2020.

Now, a little over a year later, Kaizen is taking that next step to focus on that through his self-mastery business, Kaizen Freedom Mentoring.

“I launched my mindset coaching and self-mastery business a few months ago,” Kaizen said. “Now I know my purpose: helping others transcend their limitations. Kaizen Freedom Mentoring is a part of that.”

Kaizen was an employee for Riot Games since 2016. He began his career with Riot as an executive producer for global esports events before eventually climbing his way up to head of global esports events in April 2018. In 2020, he transitioned into the world of esports commentating.

Kaizen has since then become a staple of the LCS analyst desk and a recurring guest on Next Level—an episodic series about what happens in esports behind the scenes.

“I’m not done with esports, but I am done with entertaining for now. I intend to help bring light to this community in whatever ways that I can. I’m guessing this won’t be the last you see of me in League of Legends esports,” he added.

The 2022 LCS lock-in tournament kicks off Friday, Jan. 14. The 2022 LCS Spring Split is expected to begin shortly after on Feb. 5

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.