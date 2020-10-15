Kai’Sa has had 7 skins in the same time 10 champions have received none

Some champions have yet to receive a new skin in over 1,000 days.

Since coming out in 2018, Kai’Sa has been treated to a variety of unique skins. In fact, the League of Legends champion has averaged a new skin every 136 days, according to a Reddit post.

The post highlighted the fact that Kai’Sa has received a total of seven skins in a period of time where several champions have received none. Kai’Sa first got Bullet Angel on the champion’s release in March 2018 and it was followed by KDA and KDA Prestige later in that same year. In 2019, Kai’Sa received two skins, iG and Arcade.

Later this month, Kai’Sa is set to get two more skins in the form of KDA All Out and KDA All Out Prestige.

Conversely, Skarner has gone 1,997 days without a new skin. Both Shyvana and Kalista are yet to receive skins since 2016, while Azir, Quinn, Zac, Ornn, and Singed last got theirs in 2017. Gragas and Nasus mains haven’t gotten to try out a new skin on their champions since early 2018.

Thankfully, for players of Skarner, Ornn, and Zac, the three champions will get new skins soon, according to Riot. Kai’Sa players will be able to purchase two unique KDA All Out skins on Oct. 28.