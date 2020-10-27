K/DA take center stage with new ALL-OUT skins in League of Legends Patch 10.22

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

K/DA are returning to the Rift with a new EP and sparkly aesthetic later this week. The League of Legends pop group is getting a new set of skins in Patch 10.22 themed around their recent pre-release single, “THE BADDEST.”

The skins feature group members Akali, Evelynn, Kai’Sa, and Ahri in their blue, purple, and silver stage attire. Seraphine, League’s newest champion, is joining K/DA on-stage for their comeback and will be featured as a guest artist on one of the group’s newest songs from their upcoming project. The Starry-Eyed Songstress’ release skin will cost 3,250 RP as an Ultimate skin and will depict the champion on her journey from indie artist to world-class singer.

The ALL-OUT skins for the original four K/DA members will cost 1,350 RP each. Ahri, Akali, and Evelynn’s skins will release alongside a set of chromas for additional purchase, while ALL-OUT Kai’Sa will receive this patch’s golden Prestige skin, which will cost 2,000 event tokens.

Fans of the pop group can purchase their new ALL-OUT skins when they release in the client store on Oct. 29.

