K/DA premieres stunning concept video for “VILLAIN” featuring Evelynn, her nails, and a bunch of snakes

Any League of Legends fans who haven’t had their fill of K/DA yet, you’re in luck.

Riot premiered a concept video for “VILLAIN” today, one of the songs on the virtual K-pop group’s debut EP, ALL OUT. And Evelynn, the Agony’s Embrace, is the star of the show.

The video makes use of shadows, snakes, and Eve’s metallic nails, constantly cutting to different angles. While Evelynn is one of four K/DA members, League champs Ahri, Kai’Sa, and Akali don’t appear in the video. Budding pop star Seraphine was also featured on a K/DA song, making her debut in Riot’s MOBA and the music scene.

ALL OUT brought together a number of new and old collaborators to make the EP happen, such as (G)I-dle’s Soyeon and Miyeon. “VILLAIN” specifically features American singer Madison Beer and German singer Kim Petras.

K/DA’s first single, “POP/STARS,” was a huge success, debuting for League‘s 2018 World Championship. The virtual group followed it up with an EP two years later, which also includes the songs “THE BADDEST,” “MORE,” “I’LL SHOW YOU,” and “DRUM DO DUM.”

