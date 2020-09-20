K/DA further teases upcoming EP in latest issue of comic featuring Evelynn

Who would’ve thought that Evelynn would have such a sweet side?

The latest issue of the virtual band’s comic series, “K/DA: Harmonies,” details the struggle of a young girl trying to find her own voice in the world. And it’s K/DA’s very own Evelynn that helps the girl to learn this life-changing lesson.

The comic’s opening panel is set in a classroom in which a group of young girls are obsessing over the release of K/DA’s “POP/STARS” track in 2018. The girls are all dressed up as Evelynn from the band and describe themselves as Evelynn “stans.”

As the years go by with no further K/DA releases announced, however, the group becomes disillusioned with the band’s commitment to music. That is, except for one young girl who takes it upon herself to get to the bottom of why her favorite band isn’t releasing music.

She manages to track Evelynn down and confront the musician, where she learns that the group has new music ready to drop very soon. Evelynn sees that the young girl is dressed as her and encourages her to find her own voice and style—just like she has had to do in the music industry so as to not be lost among the millions of other musicians all vying for a spot in the limelight.

This week’s comic comes off the back of two earlier issues telling the stories of Akali and Seraphine leading up to the release of the new K/DA EP later this year.

K/DA recently made a comeback with the pop-rap single “THE BADDEST” that was released on Aug. 27, giving fans a glimpse of their upcoming EP. Also this month, K/DA collaborator and potential upcoming League champion Seraphine released two tracks on her SoundCloud, including a cover of K/DA’s “POP/STARS.”

Riot Games has yet to provide fans with an official release date for the group’s EP, but it is quite likely that it will be released around the same time as the 2020 World Championship that begins later this month.