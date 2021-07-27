Josedeodo, Palafox to return to FlyQuest’s starting lineup for final weekend of LCS regular season

After substituting in its entire Academy level roster on the LCS stage for the last three weeks of the LCS season, FlyQuest is bringing back some of its original starters to play in the final weekend of the regular season.

The team’s starting jungler Josedeodo, as well as its starting mid laner Palafox, will be returning to the LCS stage this weekend for the team’s final three games of the 2021 Summer Split. With a playoff spot on the line, the organization is clearly searching for the duo to propel the team into the postseason.

Josedeodo and Palafox each participated in 33 games for FlyQuest this season prior to being subbed out ahead of week six. The duo only managed to win nine of those games while on the starting roster for the team, but have completely lit up the Academy scene together, posting a record of 10-2 while in the region’s minor league.

Right now, FlyQuest sit in eighth place in the LCS but are barely holding on to the final playoff berth with just three games left to play. They’ve lost five consecutive games and hold a lead of just one game over ninth-place Golden Guardians, as well as a lead of two games over tenth-place CLG for the final seed in the LCS Summer Playoffs.

FlyQuest made the additional decision to keep its Academy bottom lane duo of Tomo and Diamond at the LCS level, with previous LCS starters Johnsun and Dreams slated to finish out the scene playing in the North American Academy scene.

FlyQuest will play both of their main competitors, Golden Guardians and CLG, this weekend as their season comes to a close. The team returns to action for what could be an all-important game against Golden Guardians on Friday, July 30.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.