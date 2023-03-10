Jojopyun to miss EG’s next game with reported illness as LCS playoff push intensifies

Jojo will be missing from EG's lineup for the first time since 2021.

Evil Geniuses’ LCS squad will be without their starting mid laner tonight.

Jojopyun will not play in the team’s week seven matchup against CLG, EG announced today. In his place, EG will be subbing in journeyman mid laner Ryoma, who will be playing in his first LCS regular season game since 2021. On the other side of that coin, this will also be the first game that EG will play without Jojopyun since that same season.

Week 7 #LCS: Ryoma will be subbing in for Jojopyun in Mid and the team will be playing remotely. — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) March 10, 2023

Last night against Cloud9, Jojopyun was absent from the LCS stage and played remotely. It was reported on the LCS broadcast prior to yesterday’s game that he was not present in the arena due to an illness. Tonight, he’ll be sitting out entirely, while the full remainder of EG will play their game from a remote location.

Last night’s contest was delayed nearly an hour as the league’s tech team attempted to fix issues with Jojopyun’s remote PC, in addition to other technical problems (including an unrelated issue with rune selection) that caused the game to be played well past its intended start time. It’s unclear if last night’s delay had any effect on EG’s decision to play tonight’s game completely remotely.

Tonight’s matchup between EG and CLG holds weight for both teams since the two squads are both in playoff position with just four games left on the Spring Split schedule. CLG, who hold a record of 7-7 and are coming off a tough loss to Dignitas last night, will need to balance out being upset in last night’s game with an upset of their own against EG.

Meanwhile, EG themselves can clinch a spot in the Spring Split playoffs as early as tonight if they win and other results across the league fall in their favor.

Tonight’s EG/CLG game—the third game on today’s LCS schedule—is scheduled for 6pm CT, barring any delays.