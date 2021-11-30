Jiizuke reveals that he won’t be competing in any league for the 2022 Spring Split

European mid laner Jiizuke won’t be playing on a competitive League of Legends team to start next year, he announced today.

The 25-year-old veteran last played for Evil Geniuses, the org he joined at the end of 2019. He’s played in North America for two years but hasn’t been able to secure an LCS championship in that time. The closest he got with the organization was during the 2020 Spring Split payoffs, where he and his team finished third.

Hell0, I want to announce I will be teamless for 2022.

This offseason was a clownfiesta sadly especially for midlaners,it is what it is.

I will be playing/streaming in January from EU/KR to keep my level up and be ready in case opportunities rise in spring/summer. — Daniele Di Mauro (@JiizukeLoL) November 30, 2021

Jiizuke will still be looking for opportunities for stage play, though. In the meantime, he’ll be streaming from Europe and Korea to keep improving his play just in case a team decides to sign him as a possible replacement in the spring or summer.

Jiizuke’s dry humor and flashy playstyle won the hearts of many fans in both EU and NA, but he was replaced by rookie mid laner Jojopyun this offseason after EG failed to make a deep run in either split’s playoffs. The 17-year-old North American has been a highly touted prospect in EG’s development system and will be getting a shot at greatness in 2022. But this means that Jiizuke must find a new organization to call home.

He also said that “this offseason was a clown fiesta” for mid lane stars around the world. Talented players like Jensen and Nisqy, for example, are teamless after being replaced on their old teams, which shows how unpredictable the past two months have been for the players looking for new rosters and contracts.

As the year goes on, watch for Jiizuke’s name to pop up when teams look to make roster changes if things aren’t going too well.

