Jensen ominously predicts League’s mid lane meta for 2023

The mid lane meta in League of Legends won’t change much in 2023—at least according to Dignitas’ Nicolaj Jensen.

The Dane talked about the tweaks made ahead of the new season, claiming they didn’t influence the mid lane much and the meta will be similar to last year. It will be “boring” and almost identical to the Worlds 2022 meta, Jensen said in an interview with Travis Gafford on Jan. 16.

“For me at least as a mid laner there wasn’t really too many changes… I think the meta is going to be very, very similar to how it was at Worlds with a few tweaks,” Jensen said, pointing out champions like Syndra could be returning to position on a more regular basis.

“From mid lane perspective, very boring. Not much has changed, game is practically the same, with some new items,” he added.

On top of that, Jensen mentioned he would like to see some more updates to the mid lane role in particular. At the same time, he praised a few other tweaks made to the game, like the map update with adjusted blast cones.

During Worlds 2022, to which Jensen compared the mid lane meta, the role was dominated by mages and assassins. In the main event of the tournament, Azir, Sylas, Akali, Viktor, and LeBlanc were the top five most picked and banned champions, according to a League’s stat site Oracle’s Elixir.

Jensen debuts with Dignitas in the 2023 LCS Spring Split on Friday, Jan. 26 against CLG.