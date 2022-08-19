JDG’s 369 jokingly takes credit for T1 winning 2022 LCK Spring Split

JD Gaming’s Bai “369” Jia-Hao has taken credit for T1’s incredible run in the 2022 LCK Spring Split.

In a recent stream, the top laner said T1’s victory in the finals against Gen.G was partly thanks to him. He explained that JDG scrimmed Gen.G before the finals, which in turn gave Choi “Doran” Hyeon-joon the confidence to pick Akshan, according to a translation by Sher on Twitter.

As any LCK fan will know, Akshan worked out horribly for Gen.G in the best-of-five series, leading to T1 winning 3-1.

369: All I can say is that T1 winning Spring was partly due to my contribution. They have to give me some prize money. Help me contact T1 and ask them to share some prize money with me.https://t.co/5BCWecVD15 — Sher ʕ•̫͡•ʔ (@gzeebee) August 19, 2022

369 explained he got “destroyed” by Doran in scrims prior to the finals, which probably led to Gen.G’s top laner feeling “confident & played it straight in finals.”

Doran picked Akshan with Ignite in game four of the finals when he was facing Choi “Zeus” Woo-je’s Kennen with Teleport. He was ahead in the first three minutes of the game, but Mun “Oner” Hyeon-jun’s Viego quickly swooped in and helped Zeus claim the first blood, putting him in the driver’s seat in the matchup. Doran was later targeted by T1, rendering the champion virtually useless.

In the end, T1 managed to win the series 3-1, despite several players testing positive for COVID-19 prior to the finals.

There’s a good chance fans will see a repeat of the spring finals later this month. Gen.G and T1 are on the opposite side of the 2022 LCK Summer Split playoffs bracket, meaning they could easily meet each other again in the finals on Aug. 28. Gen.G finished first in the regular season with an impressive 17-1 record. T1, meanwhile, trailed behind in second place with 15-3.