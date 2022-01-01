JD Gaming signs ADC Hope

Looks like JDG is getting its Hope up.

Wang “Hope” Jie will be JD Gaming’s starting ADC for the 2022 LPL Spring Split, the team revealed last night. Hope will fill the vacancy left by Lee “LokeN” Dong-wook, who left the squad earlier in the offseason.

The 21-year-old bottom laner has spent the vast majority of his career with EDward Gaming, playing with the organization for almost four years. During this time, Hope often weaved in and out of the main lineup, though he primarily played on EDG’s development team, EDG Youth Team.

A New Hope.



A long time ago, in a rift far far away…



JDG welcomes JDG.Hope to the team as the ADC! Looking forward to seeing you shoot first.#JDGwin pic.twitter.com/N2n0i7iVxg — JD Gaming (@JDGaming) January 1, 2022

Playing as a starter for EDward Gaming in 2020, Hope and the team found only middling results. He was a standout after returning to the organization’s development division in the LDL, despite his teams early finish in the Spring Playoffs. Hope will get another shot at the LPL main stage during the 2022 Spring Split—this time, with another team.

JDG is similarly looking to rebuild after a lackluster season. They took home the 2020 LPL Spring Split Playoffs and made a decent run at Worlds 2020, but failed to rekindle that success the following year. JDG had an underwhelming playoffs run in the 2021 Spring Split and missed the playoffs altogether in the Summer Split.

For 2022, JDG is banking on an almost entirely new roster. Lou “Missing” Yun-Feng will join Hope in the bottom lane as the team’s support. Former Top Esports top laner Bai “369” Jia-Hao also joined the organization earlier in the offseason. Building around the pillars of the team’s middle lane and jungle duo, JDG hopes to come back stronger in 2022.

