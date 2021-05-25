JD Gaming parts ways with mid laner Xiye

LPL team JD Gaming have parted ways with mid laner Su “Xiye” Han-Wei six months after he joined the team.

“As of today, Xiye’s player contract is terminated and he becomes free agent. As a LPL veteran, during his time in the team, the players relied on his rich professional experience to open new opportunities to the team,” JDG announced earlier today on Weibo.

Screengrab via Weibo

It’s unclear if JDG will replace Xiye or if Yagao will remain as the only midlaner for the team for the next Split. Xiye has only competed in one series during the Spring Split, which didn’t give him much chance to showcase his skills onstage.

Xiye has been playing in China’s competitive scene sine 2013, but lately, he has been switching teams frequently. He played with LDG Gaming for the 2020 Summer Split and World Championship, then joined JDG in December. It’s unclear if he’ll be able to compete in the LPL Summer Split with another team.

JDG carried high expectations coming into this Split, but they saw disappointing results in the 2021 LPL Spring Split by finishing fourth in the Split. Their playoff run ended in the second round, after losing to FunPlus Phoenix.

Although those are decent results on paper, it was worse than their 2020 season where JDG grabbed the Spring Split title, finished in the Summer’s finals and participated in the World Championship. If JDG wants to grab a spot to this year’s Worlds, they’ll have to rank a little higher in the LPL rankings in the next split.

JDG will step onto the LPL stage once again when the Summer Split kicks off in June, but the official date has yet to be revealed.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.