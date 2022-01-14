Jankos says he and Rekkles had different ideas on how to play League of Legends

An underwhelming year for G2 Esports led to the organization revamping its League of Legends squad ahead of the 2022 season. The offseason saw the European team part ways with veteran bot laner Martin “Rekkles” Larsson and bring in three young bloods in the form of Sergen “Broken Blade” Çelik, Raphaël “Targamas” Crabbé, and Victor “Flakked” Lirola.

The departure of Rekkles was confirmed in November 2021, just one year after he joined the team from Fnatic. The experienced bot laner didn’t enjoy a fruitful season in G2. The European powerhouse finished third in LEC Spring Split and fourth in the Summer Split and failed to make it to both the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational and the World Championship—the most important tournaments in League esports.

One reason for Rekkles’ departure to the LFL’s Karmine Korp was differences of opinion, Jankos explained in a recent interview with KORIZON’s Ashley Kang. “I think me and Rekkles did get along as human beings and as teammates as well, [but] to be perfectly honest, I think me and him had the different ideas of playing the game,” Jankos said.

“It’s about meta champions, about what to play and how to play [the game], and how to play as a team. I feel like we had different conceptions and I think we tried our best to make it work, and I feel that was the case for different players too, it wasn’t only me and him,” Jankos added.

Jankos’ reflection has offered a much-needed explanation of what went wrong for G2 in 2021. The European squad will try to turn the tables in 2022 with a different approach to the game. Adding young and eager players to the roster—who are dying to make a name for themselves—is surely a step in the right direction.

The LEC 2022 Spring Spring starts today. G2 will debut against Excel Esports at 1pm CT. The team will also face Astralis and MAD Lions over the course of the weekend.