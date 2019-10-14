Jankos on Team Liquid: “I feel like they could make it out of groups”

The All-Pro jungler from the 2019 LEC Summer Split sang Team Liquid’s praises today.

G2 Esports jungler Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski commended Liquid in an interview with Red Bull earlier today, explaining his surprise at the North American team’s early success in the group stage of the 2019 League of Legends World Championship.

Photo via Riot Games

“I personally did not think Liquid would beat DAMWON but it seems like Team Liquid is actually playing really well as a team,” Jankos said. “It feels like they’re also all stepping up individually. No one is really losing lanes and they’re performing really well. If they can keep it up, I feel like they could make it out of groups.”

Jankos highlighted each Liquid player’s individual effort as a huge part of their victory, with all players “stepping up” while showcasing their team chemistry.

Despite the kind words, Jankos didn’t want to fully compliment Liquid. After all, the bitter EU vs. NA rivalry is still present at Worlds.

“But I also don’t want to give them that much praise, I’m just saying they’re not bad,” Jankos said.

Liquid are sitting at 2-1 after taking out Korean play-in sensation DAMWON Gaming and AHQ Esports Club. With a three-way tie for first place in Group D, it’s become a bit more difficult to predict which two teams will come out of this pool.

G2, on the other hand, are in first place in Group A at 1-0. Fans can watch the MSI 2019 winners take on Cloud9 today at 1pm CT.