Jankos on jojopyun’s comments about G2 at MSI 2022: ‘We’ll make him understand’

After Evil Geniuses took down defending champions 100 Thieves in the 2022 LCS Spring Split finals, mid laner jojopyun said they’re going to dominate Europe’s G2 Esports at the Mid-Season Invitational. G2 jungler Jankos has now responded.

The Polish player commented on jojopyun’s bald statement about the upcoming matchup at MSI, saying the young and upcoming NA mid laner is frankly over his head.

“It makes sense he would say that, because he never actually played against international players, so he just doesn’t understand it,” said Jankos on his stream on April 25. “But it’s fine, we’ll make him understand.”

In the post-match interview following the LCS finals, jojopyun claimed that “I think we’re going to shit on EU, but we’ll have to see.” With trash-talk being thrown from both sides, the upcoming series between the two teams will surely be spicier than ever.

Both G2 and EG have found themselves in Group C of the group stage. There, the teams will play against each other at least two times, with the top two teams qualifying directly to the Rumble Stage. OCE’s ORDER is the third and final squad in the group.

MSI 2022 begins on May 10 and will take place in Busan, South Korea in front of a live audience.