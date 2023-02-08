Jankos explains what went wrong for Fnatic in disastrous 2023 LEC Winter Season

Fnatic had an awful start to the 2023 LEC season, with the team failing to make it past the first single round-robin to the group stage. On his Feb. 7 stream, Team Heretics’ Jankos explained what went wrong for the team.

The Polish jungler underlined he’s seeing problems similar to his former team G2 Esports when the squad had too many strong personalities in 2021. He added that Fnatic don’t want to play the meta, and the way they are playing through their mid laner Humanoid just isn’t working yet.

“I’m not sure if it’s personality issues but… I saw similar problems in G2 in 2021. I think that they don’t really have like a lot of ideas on how to like play games,” Jankos said. “They need to like find two people or like one person to play around on.”

After proposing this solution, Jankos acknowledged Fnatic are already playing around their mid laner—at least from his point of view. He added it’s easy to put blame on Humanoid and Razork as a result. “If I had to blame Fnatic players from outside perspective, you’d probably blame jungle-mid mostly, and support maybe,” he said. “There is more to it than just that.”

He also outlined other Fnatic issues, including champion select. In his eyes, Rekkles isn’t playing AD carries that are powerful in the current meta and Wunder is “forced” into playing carry champions.

Jankos explained that last year, when Fnatic had Upset, they used to “live by Upset, die by Upset.” The Pole clarified that Fnatic played strongly through the bot lane but didn’t have any other game plan.

He believes it’s fine to play around mid and jungle, like Fnatic have been doing, but they need to practice more. Thankfully, they’ll have until the Spring Season to get back up to scratch with the meta.