Jackie Felling joins LCS as new commissioner, promises expansion of player development systems

Riot Games has revealed that Jackie Felling, former director of product for the Call of Duty League at Activision Blizzard, will be joining the LCS as the league’s commissioner for the 2022 season. Officially, Felling will take on the role of “Head of North American League of Legends” in addition to her responsibilities as LCS commissioner.

“When considering my next move, I knew I wanted to be somewhere where I could make a real impact, and where my passion for community and players could be fueled,” Felling said today in a statement released by the LCS. “Throughout the last 16 years of my game development and esports career, I have admired Riot for their dedication to players and esports.”

Previously, Felling led projects in esports for titles including Gears of War, Overwatch, and Call of Duty. With North American League, her goals include “[continuing] to execute the current product strategy and build a vision for the future of LCS.”

In her statement, Felling specified three pillars that will define the LCS’ future: support for developing players, an expansion on broadcast production quality, as well as diversity and innovation. Felling cited Champions Queue as a “great start” to the developmental process for homegrown talent in 2022 and is promising to “push what is needed for pipeline development” when the role of commissioner fully transitions into her control by the start of the Summer Split.

Former LCS commissioner Chris Greeley has been elevated to a new position at Riot, now leading North American and Oceanic esports at the company from a much broader scope as Riot expands its reach in the esports industry beyond its flagship title, League of Legends. Greeley and Felling will be working together to transition the role of commissioner throughout the Spring Split, according to Felling’s statement.