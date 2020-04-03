JackeyLove signs with LPL’s Top Esports

JackeyLove has finally found a home.

The former Invictus Gaming ADC has signed with the LPL’s Top Esports, the organization revealed today.

JackeyLove became a free agent in November 2019 after IG failed to renew his contract. Despite his role in the team’s success over the last two years, IG chose to sign Ding “Puff” Wang.

Rumors initially suggested JackeyLove would join rival team Royal Never Give Up alongside ADCs Uzi and Betty, but this wasn’t to be the case. Instead, JackeyLove was left without a team.

Top Esports is currently fourth place in the LPL with a 7-3 record. JackeyLove will begin training as soon as possible, said the organization, and will likely, if all goes according to plan, replace the team’s current ADC, Ying “Photic” Qi-Shen.

This new iteration of TES could see the team land a spot in the spring playoffs. The team’s core of top laner Bai “369” Jia-Hao, jungler Hung “Karsa” Hao-Hsuan, and mid laner Zhuo “knight” Ding will only improve with the addition of JackeyLove.

In 2019, JackeyLove was one of the defining factors of IG’s road to Worlds. If not for him, the team would’ve fallen to TES in the LPL Regional Finals. The team went on to have a strong showing at Worlds, advancing to the semifinals before losing to the eventual winners of the tournament, FunPlus Phoenix.

TES face off against Rogue Warriors in the LPL on Monday, April 6.