‘It’s a lifetime contract’: ShowMaker commits his future in LoL to Dplus KIA

ShowMaker has never played under other colors, and he's keeping it that way.

ShowMaker may have just signed a three-year extension with Dplus KIA, but for him, it seemingly goes beyond, saying it was a “lifetime contract” in a heartfelt interview for the team’s YouTube channel.

In the video from Dplus KIA, he shared his thoughts on his Worlds journey and signing with the team again. “I’m sticking with DK until the League scene ends. It’s a lifetime contract,” he said, according to the writer. He said he wouldn’t have played in any team at all in 2024 if it wasn’t for Dplus KIA.

In the video, ShowMaker revealed he received “many” team offers, including some from the LPL, although he didn’t mention names. He said he didn’t even answer those offers he received in DMs.

On the other side, the player said he was less confident this time around than when he became a free agent two years ago, as he now considers himself a veteran. He expressed gratefulness to Dplus KIA for giving him his first chance.

ShowMaker decided to remain in the team for the next season, and more, because most of the roster remained in the organization for 2024, following their Worlds’ journey.

On Nov. 23, Dplus KIA revealed that ShowMaker has signed a three-year contract extension with the team. KIA also re-signed Kellin, Kingen, and Aiming. It rounded up the roster by promoting rookie Lucid to their Challenger roster. As such, the roster will be subject to high expectations heading into next season.