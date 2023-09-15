Item stacking is making a comeback in LoL’s 2024 preseason—but not how you think

Do you remember the golden era of League of Legends where you could buy as many Black Cleavers as you wanted and not even the shopkeeper could stop you? Well, those times are coming back, but not exactly as you remember them.

According to Riot Games’ dev post from Sept. 14, the game is moving to “a world where most items will be stackable again.” In simple words, this would mean you could buy more than one item with a unique passive, and all those passives would stack and work normally.

As a result, Riot is reducing the power level of items generally to avoid stacking becoming overwhelmingly strong.

But, of course, there’s a catch.

Later on Sept. 14, League lead designer Matt “Riot Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison clarified that stacking as we know isn’t actually coming back, but a version of it.

“To add some clarity around stacking items, it was referring to things like IE and Tri-Force being previously un-stackable. This will now return to being a balance consideration when you can buy both. We don’t intend to return to people being able to stack 6 sunfire capes,” Riot Phroxzon explained.

To add some clarity around stacking items, it was referring to things like IE and Tri-Force being previously un-stackable. This will now return to being a balance consideration when you can buy both. We don't intend to return to people being able to stack 6 sunfire capes.



There… https://t.co/zrAKIg5eVZ — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) September 14, 2023

There will be situations where you can buy the items with the same unique passive, but you’ll be punished for it because the effects will be either “less effective or disallowed”, as the lead League designer put it.

Item stacking isn’t completely ruled out, but the most likely route the Riot team will take is that players will most likely be able to purchase items with similar effects.

Essentially, what Riot means by item stacking here is the ability to stack powerful items that are currently classified as Mythics. For example, once these changes go live, you can buy both Infinity Edge and Trinity Force, but you can’t buy multiple Trinity Forces to get the full benefits of both items. Besides, it’s hinted that we’ll get to stack similar items and components, rather than complete items themselves.

About the author