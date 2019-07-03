Is Teamfight Tactics a permanent game mode in League of Legends?

Teamfight Tactics, the latest auto chess game on the market, has been going strong in the League of Legends client for some time now.

In a matter of weeks, the game mode has become one of the most popular games in the world and has given League fans one more thing to enjoy. But many have begun to ponder whether it will be around forever.

Most League of Legends game modes in the past has come and gone in months, with Riot keen to rotate temporary game modes every so often to give players different ways to play. As such, is Teamfight Tactics a permanent game mode?

The short answer? Yes. For now.

The mode is currently in open beta and is being constantly worked on, with Riot even releasing patch notes for the mode in recent weeks. New champions have been teased and a ranked mode is on its way, so it seems like it is here to stay.

There are even items that can be bought exclusively for the mode in the store, but of course, Riot could always remove it in the future. But with the rise of the autobattler genre and the game mode doing so well, don’t expect it to go away any time soon.

So long as it continues to make Riot Games more money, it isnt going anywhere.