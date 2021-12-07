Invictus Gaming and TheShy part ways

The 2018 World Championship winner didn't renew his contract with the organization he spent four years with.

Kang “TheShy” Seung-lok has left Invictus Gaming after over four years.

The South Korean top laner’s contract with IG expired in mid-November, but he said back then that he was “actively renegotiating” with the organization. The two officially parted ways today, however, when IG posted on Weibo wishing TheShy well on his journeys ahead.

The negotiation is over, TheShy officially left iG. pic.twitter.com/HYa6IQIQln — Ran (@ran_lpl) December 7, 2021

TheShy joined IG in May 2017 and played an important role in the squad that won Worlds 2018 over Fnatic. The 22-year-old returned to Worlds in 2019 and fell in the semifinals to FunPlus Phoenix. After that, IG struggled to achieve any notable results in the LPL and ended up missing both Worlds 2020 and 2021. As a result of the lackluster performances throughout these two years, IG is set to feature a different lineup in 2022.

The organization has so far parted ways with mid laner Song “Rookie” Eui-jin, bot laners Ding “Puff” Wang, Wu “Snow” Hao-Shun, and Su “Southwind” Zhi-Lin, in addition to TheShy. Rookie and TheShy have been long-time partners, and it’s unclear if they’re planning to join a new team together. Several top-tier League organizations have already announced their rosters for next year, so they don’t have a lot of options remaining.

With the departure of TheShy, IG’s roster consists of Gao “Ning” Zhen-Ning, Peng “XUN” Li-Xun, Zhang “Wink” Rui, Wang “Baolan” Liu-Yi, and Li “Lucas” Tan-Pan-Ao, and Rookie. The organization is yet to reveal their official lineup for 2022.

