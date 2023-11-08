Inspired becomes NA resident, opening import slot for FlyQuest

Polish jungler Kacper “Inspired” Słoma has become a North American resident after obtaining a green card, according to FlyQuest on Nov. 8. It means one more import slot is now open for the LCS team ahead of 2024.

A green card grants Inspired the right to live and work permanently in the United States. The 21-year-old has been competing in the country since the 2022 season under the colors of Evil Geniuses.

Another crazy unrelated moment pic.twitter.com/rUAK68yK1E — FlyQuest (@FlyQuest) November 7, 2023

During that time, he earned two LCS titles and participated twice in international tournaments: the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational and Worlds. It’s unlikely we’ll see him return to the LEC anytime soon.

FlyQuest’s 2024 roster has yet to be officially revealed, although Inspired’s signing is not the first to be hinted at by the team.

According to a tweet from Nov. 4, which has been backed by reports, bot laner Massu is being promoted to the main roster. He’s set to play alongside support Busio, based on a report from Nov. 7.

The rumored signing that made the most waves, however, was undoubtedly the top laner. Star top laner Bwipo is expected to step onto the LCS stage once again to compete with FlyQuest.

The LCS team is seemingly undergoing a roster overhaul following a disappointing 2023 season. The team was subject to high expectations but fell short with faltering performances throughout the season, ultimately ending the Summer Split in ninth place.

If these signings go through, FlyQuest could be a force to be reckoned with next season.