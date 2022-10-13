This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



North American League of Legends fans haven’t had anything to smile about at Worlds 2022, with their teams finishing 0-9 in the first week of the group stage. Evil Geniuses jungler Kacper “Inspired” Słoma added to the conversation with some self-criticism.

The player admitted the region is playing poorly in the group stage in an interview with Travis Gafford. While he didn’t have many expectations for 100 Thieves and Cloud9 going into the tournament, he had high hopes for his team in Group B. Their results, however, have been a disappointment.

“I think we suck,” Inspired said when asked about NA’s 0-9 record in the group stage. “After the meta shift for Cloud9, I thought that they would be in a really rough spot, I thought that they might not get a win. For 100 Thieves, I thought they would at least get to win against the oysters team [CTBC Flying Oyster].”

Inspired also shared his expectations for EG ahead of the group stage, saying he believed the squad would collect some wins and perform well in Group B. “For us, I had very high hopes, cause after we played against MAD Lions, I didn’t feel like MAD Lions is way worse team than like G2.”

Evil Geniuses are currently 0-3 in Group B after losing to JD Gaming, DWG KIA, and G2 Esports. Their latest loss was against the LCK’s third seed, and Inspired feels this was down to him. He added that being defeated by G2 in “a very bad game” hurt his confidence.

EG could still make it to the knockout stage of Worlds 2022 if they win the remaining three games of the group stage and the other matches play out in their favor.

Group B is expected to resume on Friday, Oct. 14.