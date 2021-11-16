Immortals to reportedly sign PowerOfEvil, WildTurtle ahead of 2022 LCS season

The pair will reunite after spending 2020 together on FlyQuest.

Immortals will reportedly sign League of Legends free agents PowerOfEvil and WildTurtle, according to a report from Dot Esports’ Pablo Suarez.

Earlier in the offseason, PowerOfEvil was released from TSM, while WildTurtle was released from CLG. Immortals will also re-sign top laner Revenge and retain jungler Xerxe and support Destiny for next season.

We're thrilled to announce we're extending our contract with @Revengeleague, and welcoming him back to IMT #LCS! pic.twitter.com/NcRCdmfTHE — Immortals (@Immortals) November 16, 2021

PowerOfEvil and WildTurtle played together during the 2020 season with FlyQuest, where they earned back-to-back second-place finishes on the domestic stage while coming within one game of potentially qualifying for the quarterfinals of the League World Championship later in the year.

By joining Immortals, PowerOfEvil, who has never played for a pro League team for longer than one season, is set to play for the eighth different team in his career. WildTurtle, who will be entering his 10th LCS season in 2022, is the second-longest tenured player in the North American scene.

With five players signed, Immortals’ 2022 roster is all but complete. The team is reportedly set to lose its head coach Andre “Guilhoto” Pereira Guilhoto to Team Liquid.

