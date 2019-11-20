Immortals reportedly finalizing deals for sOAZ, Altec, and Hakuho

It looks like Immortals wants to make a splash this offseason. The team is reportedly finalizing deals with former LEC player Paul “sOAZ” Boyer, AD carry Johnny “Altec” Ru, and support Nickolas “Hakuho” Surgent, according to ESPN.

This news comes only a day after the team reportedly won the bidding war for veteran star jungler Jake “Xmithie” Puchero. Xmithie was one of NA’s most sought after free agents, due to his experience, skill, and residency. They will now be adding more experience to the team with one of Europe’s most accomplished top laners.

Jacob Wolf on Twitter Sources: @Immortals are finalizing deals for @sOAZ, @AltecLoL and @HakuhoLoL after landing @Xmithie on Monday. https://t.co/I9SLlxLKkb

SOAZ has been on several successful LEC teams throughout his career, including Fnatic, Origen, and Misfits Gaming. The three-time LEC champion will now look to add an LCS trophy to his cabinet during Immortals’ homecoming season to the league.

Altec, on the other hand, hasn’t been on an active roster since 2018, when he was part of Echo Fox. He will need to prove that he has the ability to compete with the best ADCs in the region. Hakuho was also on Echo Fox, but he stayed with the team throughout the whole year. His team fizzled out in the 2019 Summer Split, ending the season in last place.

The team appears to lack firepower when compared to the rest of the teams in the league. Immortals also agreed to a buy out for its mid laner, Lee “Crown” Min-ho, which means they still need to fill in one more roster spot this offseason.