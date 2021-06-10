Immortals will give Pretty an LCS start for one game in week 2 of 2021 Summer Split, Insanity still set as main starting mid laner

Another roster move has been set in motion before the start of the second week of the 2021 LCS Summer Split.

Another LCS organization has made a quick roster change before the second week of the 2021 LCS Summer Split. Immortals has promoted Pretty to the main League of Legends roster for one game this weekend to reward him for his great play in recent games and scrims, the org announced today.

The 23-year-old Greek mid laner will be making his LCS debut this weekend while the team looks to continue their winning ways after going 3-0 in the first week of the split. They were one of only two squads to have a perfect record last weekend alongside TSM.

Looking at Insanity’s first weekend, the 21-year-old kicked off his summer with the second-highest KDA in the LCS and 27 assists, according to Oracle’s Elixir. His early-game statistics weren’t eye-popping, however, and his damage numbers were pretty low among his peers. He’ll now need to prove himself in an Academy scene that he’s spent plenty of his career in.

Pretty, on the other hand, has spent this past year on Immortals’ Academy team after leaving Vodafone Giants in Europe. During the 2021 NA Academy Spring Split, Pretty had a 4.8 KDA, the highest kill participation percentage, and some of the highest damage numbers in his role, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

The coaching staff detailed a new reward system for its Academy players that allows them to get some LCS playing time if they perform well, instead of simply replacing an LCS player with an Academy player because the LCS pro is performing badly. From the outside looking in, this system should incentivize both Academy and LCS players to keep improving since the former will get a chance to play at the highest level in NA, while the latter can prove to his coaching staff that they’re irreplaceable.

You can watch Pretty in action when the 2021 LCS Summer Split continues on Friday, June 11.

