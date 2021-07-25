Immortals extend winning streak to four games against first-place 100 Thieves in LCS Summer Split week 8

The playoff-bound Immortals snatched their fourth straight win today with a convincing victory over 100 Thieves, North America’s strongest League of Legends team. Although Immortals remained three games under the .500 mark coming into today’s contest, the team has been playing like a top-half contender in the LCS over the last two weeks.

Immortals AD Carry Res was the difference maker in today’s contest, a role he exercised throughout the weekend for his team. His play on Draven has turned the champion into a signature pick after he posted a combined scoreline of 8/2/22 with Draven over Immortals’ last two games.

100 Thieves have cooled off substantially since their eight-game winning streak earlier in the summer, and the team lost five of their last nine games since the streak ended. Though it’s still fair to say that 100 Thieves is the strongest team in North America, they have plenty to work on before the postseason starts.

Should 100 Thieves continue to play at their current rate, they’ll undoubtedly reach the World Championship later this year. If the team wants to see their domestic accomplishments translate into international success, however, they’ll have to start winning games in which they’re strongly favored—and by wide margins.

Struggling in winnable games against teams like Immortals sets a low watermark for the squad seen as practically unbeatable just a few weeks ago. 100 Thieves sported a 1,000 gold lead at the 16-minute mark today but fell behind for good after a failed teamfight caused an out-of-position death from AD Carry FBI. He would finish the day with a scoreline of 1/6/3.

Next week, 100 Thieves will look to close out the regular season on a high note on their matchup against TSM. Should TSM defeat Cloud9 later today, they’ll be tied with 100 Thieves going into the Summer Split’s final three games.

