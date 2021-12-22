Imagine Dragons vocalist Dan Reynolds performs ‘Enemy’ perfectly while in League queue

Imagine having your own personal Arcane concert while waiting in queue for a League of Legends match. That’s precisely what content creator Drew “Midbeast” Timbs experienced during a recent live stream.

The lead singer of the band Imagine Dragons, Dan Reynolds, was present in the content creator’s voice chat, and as they both waited to enter a League game, he began singing a few lines from “Enemy.” The opening song of the Arcane series currently has more than 160 million plays on Spotify and is just one of the band’s hits to have achieved such numbers.

As Midbeast called Reynolds a “talent” in the clip, the singer proceeded to sing the chorus to “Enemy,” with both deep bass tones and surreal high notes that League and Arcane fans have gotten to know. While Reynolds delighted his teammates and Midbeast’s live audience, he, unconsciously or not, made a more than perfect choice by picking Vi as his champion for the game.

Like other members of his band, Reynolds is no stranger to League, having played even before writing and singing “Warriors,” the 2014 World Championship anthem. In an interview with LoL Esports, Reynolds explained how the whole band was hooked to the game and how they played every time they had the chance between a live concert and another. He even said they were late on stage once “literally just due to the fact that we were playing a League of Legends game.”

League fans had to wait only seven years before hearing Imagine Dragons collaborate with Riot Games on another song. Now they’re all waiting for Arcane to return with season two already announced for 2021, hoping the band will be involved again.

