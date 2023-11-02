‘I hate League of CC:’ Nemesis has a long wishlist of changes for 2024 LoL preseason

Gen.G streamer Nemesis may be having the most fun playing League of Legends in months, but he believes things can be better, putting together as huge wishlist of changes he wants Riot Games to make in the 2024 preseason.

The list, which he shared on Nov. 2, includes more tenacity, more balanced League champions, meaningful buffs to the Chemtech Dragon, and better Death Timers.

Now that the 2023 League ranked system is wrapping up, many players are looking to the future and what the 2024 ranked season will eventually bring. While we don’t have all the details yet, we can expect it to be one of the most extensive preseason patches for Season 14, and players are hoping for incredible changes.

Those hopeful fans include Nemesis. In a recent stream, Nemesis mentioned he’s happy with all the recent jungle nerfs and is having more fun playing League now than he has in months, but he also shared his hopes for the upcoming season.

One of Nemsis’ most significant sticking points is League has become about crowd control. While it can be highly beneficial in teamfights and creating engage opportunities, he believes it shouldn’t be the be-all-end-all it’s seemingly become across the game’s 13th season. And if there’s going to be a heavy focus on CC, there should be more ways to counter it with Tenacity or Crowd Control Reduction, which is one lacking aspect.

Nemesis also wants to see more balancing, especially for champs that haven’t received adjustments in a long time, like Rakan, and to even out the win rates of the more overpowered champions like K’Sante, who did actually a rework on Oct. 11 in Patch 13.20.

Finally, Nemesis also wants to see more buffs to the Chemtech Dragon to make it a more interesting objective, better Death Timers, and a Corki rework, though that last one is mainly because he really enjoys playing the champ.

All of these are great ideas to improve League’s gameplay, and hopefully, we’ll see some implemented in 2024’s first patch of the season, which rolls out on Jan. 9.