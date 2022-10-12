‘I disown NA’: Tyler1 brutally flames winless LCS teams at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Be gamble aware!

The League of Legends World Championship is well underway, and we are once again witnessing Asian teams dominating the group stage, European teams clawing their way to the knockout stage, and North American teams soundly approaching the airport.

With this year’s Worlds being held in NA, it’s no surprise that American fans are teeming with rage at the performance the LCS elite—Cloud9, 100 Thieves, and Evil Geniuses—have showcased by going 0-9 in the first round of round robin. And Tyler1, the famous League streamer and content creator, let his thoughts be known on a recent Twitch stream.

Tyler1 commented on the NA’s performance, and from his words and attitude, we can safely conclude he’s far from happy about how NA is holding during Worlds 2022.

“Notice how I’m not saying we suck, but they suck. I’m not part of NA, bro. I don’t care. I disown NA. I don’t care, they’re trash.”

But Tyler1’s disappointment didn’t stop there. He honestly believes that North American teams don’t even bother to roll up their sleeves but rather immediately give up as soon as they feel even the slightest resistance.

“The most embarrassingly pathetic games I’ve ever seen in my entire life. Putting up no fight at all, just rolling over. It’s so cringe,” Tyler1 said.

With there being a real chance the LCS teams finish 0-18 in round-robin play, Tyler1 said that the teams shouldn’t ever show their faces again if they cannot manage to win at least one game. Whether that becomes reality remains to be seen, as each of the three teams will have three more matches to turn around what has been an abysmal showing so far.