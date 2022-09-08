In Marek “Humanoid” Brázda’s eyes, there’s only one way the 2022 LEC Summer playoffs can end: Fnatic sweep Rogue on Saturday before dealing with League arch-rivals G2 Esports in a “clean 3–0” in the title battle.

At least, that’s his prediction two days out from Malmö.

Humanoid, who spoke to Jaxon.gg ahead of the LEC finals in Sweden, is confident he’s on the money. According to the star Czech mid laner⁠—who is bracing for his first League LAN since Worlds 2019⁠—Rogue definitely “isn’t looking great right now.”

“We should be able to beat them,” he claims. “Maybe 3–0, 3-1. Maybe even 3–2… who knows the result, but we will win. That’s my prediction.”

Then, he continues, G2 falls: “It will be a clean 3–0. No chance for them.”

Photo via Michal Konkol for Riot Games

It’s certainly a bold claim from the LEC hopefuls considering Fnatic barely scraped into Summer playoffs at all. On the eve of the 2022 postseason, Humanoid and his roster looked down and out. Only a three-game run to close out the split saved them as they leapfrogged from a negative record to 10–8.

The fifth-seed finalists have certainly lifted since then though. It’s that reversal that Humanoid is banking on heading into the on-stage Swedish deciders.

“I think we played really badly in the middle of the split,” he admitted. “I have no idea why. It took us a while to get back, but after that losing streak [FNC lost five in a row] we started playing better than we ever were.”

He continued: “It was probably a good thing we started losing!”

Photo by Michal Konkol for Riot Games

The Czech star, in particular, flagged in the second 2022 LEC campaign⁠—a slump he accepts, identifies, and says he’s moved on from as the playoffs rolled on.

“I didn’t play that well, yes, in the regular split,” Humanoid said. “But towards the end, I started playing really well. I am much more confident now. It’s better to play well towards playoffs rather than the start of the split. Some players play well in the regular season and then int in the playoffs.

“I’m happy that I’m not one of them,” the mid laner added.

Humanoid and the entire FNC roster get to back up the Czech’s fighting words from Saturday. They face Rogue on Sept. 10. Arch-rivals G2 await in the LEC finals.