Hullbreaker nerfs arrive on League PBE, set to ship in Patch 12.9

One of the most effective items for split-pushing in League of Legends is being targeted by Riot Games for a set of nerfs. Hullbreaker, which was already nerfed earlier this year, is being tweaked on the League Public Beta Environment (PBE), and the changes are resulting in another, more serious nerf to the item.

Hullbreaker Nerfs on PBE:

* Now notes that only attacks deal bonus damage to turrets pic.twitter.com/dESyBdPxP5 — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) May 2, 2022

The nerfs to Hullbreaker would hit the item’s passive, causing champions’ auto-attacks to have increased potency only against turrets. The current version of Hullbreaker gives players extra auto-attack damage against all targets, as well as an extra 20 percent bonus damage to structures if no other allied champs are nearby.

Additionally, the armor granted to nearby allied minions by Hullbreaker is being decreased. Currently, Hullbreaker grants anywhere between 60 to 180 armor to friendly minions. On the PBE, the item only gives 30 to 90 armor to minions, depending on your level.

The base stats attached to Hullbreaker have not been altered on the PBE.

The changes to Hullbreaker would presumably go live on Patch 12.9, and would not affect the upcoming Mid-Season Invitational, which is going to be played on Patch 12.8.

If these changes are in fact ready for Patch 12.9, they would go live when the patch ships on Wednesday, May 11, according to the game’s official patch schedule.