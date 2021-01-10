How to watch the LEC 2021 Spring Split

After a fierce 2020 World Championship in terms of competition, League of Legends divisions around the world are getting ready to start the new competitive year. Despite starting strong in League’s most prestigious event, the European region couldn’t secure a top-two finish.

MAD Lions were eliminated early in the competition by Papara SuperMassive, but the two remaining strongholds of the region, G2 and Fnatic, were only able to secure top four and eight finishes, respectively. Considering the results were decent, fans didn’t expect significant roster moves in the European region, but the news of major moves started rapid firing shortly after the event concluded.

G2’s star player Perkz announced his departure and joined Cloud9 to compete in the North American region, and his former team decided to fill his spot with its main rival’s ADC player, Rekkles. With other teams doing their best to fill the openings on their squads with players looking to prove themselves, the level of competition seems to have increased on paper as we approach the LEC 2021 Spring Split.

The 10 finest teams of the region will be competing in a double round-robin format, and the matches will be best-of-ones. After all teams face each other, the top six will advance to the playoffs stage, with the top four taking their place in the winners bracket, while the two bottom-seeded teams will be waiting for them in the losers bracket.

The LEC 2021 Spring Split is scheduled to start on Jan. 22, and here’s everything you need to know about the event.

Schedule

You can tune in to all the LEC 2021 Spring Split games through the LoL Esports page and LEC’s official Twitch channel. While watching through Twitch is always more straightforward and requires little to no effort, you can secure yourself Hextech chests and keys by following the matches on LoL’s Esports page.

If you’ve never activated LoL Esports drops before, you can do so by following this guide.

Week one

Friday, Jan. 22

11am CT – G2 Esports vs. MAD Lions

12pm CT – Astralis vs. SK Gaming

1pm CT – Rogue vs. Excel Esports

2pm CT – Team Vitality vs. FC Schalke 04

3pm CT – Misfits vs. Fnatic

Saturday, Jan. 23

10am CT – FC Schalke 04 vs. Excel Esports

11am CT – Team Vitality vs. Misfits

12pm CT – MAD Lions vs. Astralis

1pm CT – G2 Esports vs. SK Gaming

2pm CT – Fnatic vs. Rogue

Sunday, Jan. 24

10am CT – Astralis vs. Team Vitality

11am CT – Rogue vs. SK Gaming

12pm CT – Misfits vs. MAD Lions

1pm CT – Fnatic vs. FC Schalke 04

2pm CT – Excel Esports vs. G2 Esports

Matches to watch:

G2 Esports vs. Fnatic G2 may have lost a core member of its powerhouse of a squad, it bolstered its ranks with potentially one of the best alternatives in the region who happened to be playing for Fnatic. The rest of the Fnatic squad must be eager to go head-to-head against their former player, turning this matchup into one of the more exciting ones.



Astralis vs. Fnatic: The departure of Rekkles left Fnatic wondering how they can fill such a massive gap in their squad. Rekkles has been a core member of the team for a long time, and only someone as competitive as him would be a decent candidate for the squad. To fill Rekkles’ spot, Fnatic recruited Upset from Astralis, while also setting up the ground for a new rivalry. Upset will certainly want to prove himself against his old team, and the Astralis squad will want to do the same.



