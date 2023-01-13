The LCS is returning for yet another competitive season, featuring new and veteran professional League of Legends talent paired together in ways fans haven’t seen in some time.

Unlike the LEC, which has undergone massive structural changes splitting its year into thirds, the LCS retains its Spring Split/Summer Split format for 2023, followed by playoffs to close the competition before short breaks. But instead of games being played on Saturdays and Sundays, the LCS will now be held on Thursdays and Fridays at 2pm CT—a change that has received massive criticism from fans, players, and even broadcast talent, though no response has been given from Riot Games itself.

The 2023 Spring Split features the long-awaited debut of rookies like Tenacity, Busio, and Yeon, the return of an LCS legend in Doublelift, and the first LCS appearance of a reigning world champion, Pyosik. This split is set to begin on Jan. 26, broadcasted from the newly-renamed Riot Games Arena, with an LCS Championship finals rematch between 100 Thieves and the reigning LCS champions, Cloud9.

How to watch the 2023 LCS Spring Split

As always, the LCS broadcasts its games each week on a variety of platforms, giving viewers access to the games where they’d like to view them.

The most efficient way to watch the LCS each Thursday and Friday is through its official YouTube livestream or through the LCS Twitch channel. Neither of these mediums allows VODs to be viewed, but the Twitch channel often rebroadcasts the games from that day after they’ve concluded, which can be accessed from the channel’s main page.

Riot also makes all of its competitive League scenes available for live viewing and VOD-watching on the official LoLEsports website, where viewers have the option to select the stream of either YouTube or Twitch and watch it here. This website also provides viewers with a live look at each player’s stats, items, and more underneath the stream.

Riot is also opening co-streaming opportunities to more streamers on both YouTube and Twitch for the upcoming Spring Split, a feature that has been in place for a few years though has only been accessible by a few notable names in the scene. Through co-streaming, fans will be able to watch each week’s games alongside streamers accepted into the watch party program as they provide an experience different than what viewers can get from simply watching the official broadcast.