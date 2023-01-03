How to watch 2023 LEC Winter Season

Another competitive season has gone, and another season is right around the corner for League of Legends fans, and for European supporters waiting for the new year, there are plenty of exciting storylines to follow in the LEC. With a new format and a ton of new faces joining the league, the 2023 Winter Season is must-see esports entertainment.

There are plenty of places to catch the LEC when the new season begins on Saturday, Jan. 21. As always, every gameday will be broadcasted on the official Riot Games channels on Twitch, YouTube, and Trovo. There are also multiple broadcasts in different languages, and fans can even link their LoL Esports accounts to Twitch to earn different types of drops while watching.

Here are the opening matches for the 2023 LEC Winter Season:

How to watch LEC Winter

Week 1 – Jan. 21

G2 Esports (G2) vs. Excel Esports (XL)

KOI vs. Team BDS (BDS)

Astralis (AST) vs. Team Heretics (HRT)

SK Gaming (SK) vs. MAD Lions (MAD)

Fnatic (FNC) vs. Team Vitality (VIT)

Week 1 – Jan. 22

SK vs. BDS

AST vs. MAD

VIT vs. HRT

XL vs. KOI

G2 vs. FNC

Week 1 – Jan. 23

SK vs. HRT

XL vs. BDS

G2 vs. AST

FNC vs. KOI

MAD vs. VIT

The 2023 Winter Season will have a very different format compared to seasons past, featuring a three-week single round robin regular season, that eventually leads into an eight-team double-elimination group stage with best-of-three series.

After two weeks of group stage play, the final four teams will be thrown into a double-elimination, best-of-five bracket where they’ll battle for the LEC trophy.