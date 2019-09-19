How to watch the 2019 League of Legends World Championship play-in stage

The 2019 League of Legends World Championship play-in stage is almost upon us, kicking off League’s biggest event of the year.

Representatives from Brazil, Russia, South Korea, North America, Europe, Japan, Latin America, Hong Kong, South East Asia, Turkey, and Vietnam will fight it out in a double round-robin format.

The four first-place teams will then face off against their second-place counterpart in a best-of-five series before advancing to the main event’s group stage.

There are many hard-hitting teams competing in the play-in stage, including Splyce, who finished third in the LEC, North America’s third seed underdogs, Clutch Gaming, and South Korea’s up-and-coming talenton DAMWON Gaming. Russia’s (LCL) Unicorns of Love and Turkey’s (TLC) Royal Youth also can’t be underestimated.

Format

Round one

Twelve teams participate.

Teams are drawn into four groups based on seeding.

Double round-robin

Each match is a best-of-one.

The top two teams from each group advance to the second round.

Round two

Eight teams participate.

First-place teams from round one face a second-place team.

Each match is a best-of-five.

The four winning teams advance to the next stage of the event.

Participants

The following teams will compete in the play-in stage:

CBLOL (Brazil): Flamengo Esports

LCL (Russia): Unicorns of Love

LCK third seed (South Korea): DAMWON Gaming

LCS third seed (North America): Clutch Gaming

LEC third seed (Europe): Splyce

LJL (Japan): DetonatioN FocusMe

LLA (Latin America): Isurus Gaming

LMS third seed: Hong Kong Attitude

OPL (Australia): Team Mammoth

LST (Southeast Asia): MEGA

TCL (Turkey): Royal Youth

VCS second seed (Vietnam): Lowkey Esports

Schedule

Play-in stage (Round one): Oct. 2 to 5

Play-in stage (Round two): Oct. 7 to 8

Stream

Riot Games – Twitch

Worlds can be watched on Riot Games’ official Twitch channel. Multiple alternative language streams will also be available, each commentated by a different set of hosts.