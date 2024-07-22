Image Credit: Bethesda
Battle Bunny prime Riven hops into battle
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

How to unlock Riven in LoL Swarm

Riven is a tricky character to obtain.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|

Published: Jul 22, 2024 08:06 am

League of Legends Swarm, the new Vampire Survivors-like mode, features numerous characters from the game’s main roster. Riven is one of them and is very tricky to obtain, so here’s how to unlock her.

How to get Riven in LoL Swarm

Battle Bunny Riven league of legends
Riven is one of several champions available in LoL Swarm. Image via Riot Games

To obtain Riven in League of Legends Swarm, you have to beat Rek’Sai on Hard Mode. This is no small ordeal because you have to clear all four maps on the default difficulty to unlock the Hard Mode. Once you’ve done that, the Hard Mode will be opened, and you can take on Rek’Sai and her minions.

Our recommended way of going about this is to first unlock Briar or some of the other characters and go for a damage-oriented build. Statikk Sword, Radiant Field, and Cyclonic Slicers are some of the early items that can tremendously help you clear the first four stages. These three weapons allow you to clear vast groups of enemies in quick succession due to their AOE and high base damage. Grabbing some sustain from the stat boosts, such as HP regen, is also a good idea, especially for fighting Rek’Sai, which can be quite drawn out.

I’ve personally found much success with Leona who has a ton of shields and AOE damage that synergize well with the likes of Radiant Field and Blade-o-rang, especially when her default weapon is evolved.

Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.