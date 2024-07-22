How to unlock Riven in LoL Swarm

League of Legends Swarm, the new Vampire Survivors-like mode, features numerous characters from the game’s main roster. Riven is one of them and is very tricky to obtain, so here’s how to unlock her.

Recommended Videos

How to get Riven in LoL Swarm

Riven is one of several champions available in LoL Swarm. Image via Riot Games

To obtain Riven in League of Legends Swarm, you have to beat Rek’Sai on Hard Mode. This is no small ordeal because you have to clear all four maps on the default difficulty to unlock the Hard Mode. Once you’ve done that, the Hard Mode will be opened, and you can take on Rek’Sai and her minions.

Our recommended way of going about this is to first unlock Briar or some of the other characters and go for a damage-oriented build. Statikk Sword, Radiant Field, and Cyclonic Slicers are some of the early items that can tremendously help you clear the first four stages. These three weapons allow you to clear vast groups of enemies in quick succession due to their AOE and high base damage. Grabbing some sustain from the stat boosts, such as HP regen, is also a good idea, especially for fighting Rek’Sai, which can be quite drawn out.

I’ve personally found much success with Leona who has a ton of shields and AOE damage that synergize well with the likes of Radiant Field and Blade-o-rang, especially when her default weapon is evolved.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy