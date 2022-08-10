How to see chat logs in League of Legends

A League of Legends match typically lasts around 25 to 30 minutes. A lot can happen in half an hour and all of it will be recorded in the in-game chat.

Riot Games keeps the logs of all the games in League, including everything that goes into the chat boxes. If someone decides to ‘grief’ a match or be mean in the chat, they’ll be on record for everything they type.

These chat logs/records can’t be easily accessed by players, however. When players download a match, they won’t have access to the chat box. Players looking to go through their chat logs will need to follow the alternative methods below.

Request for your account data from Riot Games

From your username to your birthday, Riot keeps a decent amount of information on your account, including your chat logs. Requesting their account data from the developer will grant players access to their chat logs from the last three months or the past 100 games.

To request their account data and chat logs, players will need to:

Navigate to Riot’s official support page.

Log in with your Riot account.

Create a support ticket and ask for your account data.

Record your games

Though this may sound like extra work, it’s the easiest way to have access to your chat logs whenever you need them. Recording your matches will also let you have a copy of the in-game chat box. This method is often preferred by League content creators who’d like to keep track of memorable moments in the game.