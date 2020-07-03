Riot is developing an enhanced automated detection methodology for intentional feeding and AFKing.

League of Legends product lead for competitive gameplay Cody “Codebear” Germain updated fans on behavioral improvements and upcoming features in today’s dev blog post.

Riot recently started a “two-patch experiment,” adding a Champion Select muting and reporting feature. The company’s next goal is to target intentional feeding and AFKing, aiming to reduce its frequency and mitigate the harm to affected players.

BEHAVIORAL SYSTEMS JULY UPDATE

“We’re developing enhanced automated detection methodology specifically for intentional feeding and idle/AFK behaviors to confidently verify when these behaviors have occurred,” Codebear said. “We’re designing improvements to the actions that occur when we identify AFK behaviors.”

Riot is designing an enhanced automated methodology to better detect when the disruptive behavior took place. This should make it easier to automatically ban the culprit without unjustly punishing a player who’s having a bad game.

The company is also trying to improve actions taken when an intentional feeder or AFK player is directly trying to lose the game for their team. This includes “enhanced penalty actions” for the griefer and fewer repercussions for their teammates.

An updated Summoner Code is also on the way, which will “clearly call out” situations that are disruptive and “clearly indicate the consequences for those actions.”