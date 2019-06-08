How to qualify for LCS Scouting Grounds through solo queue

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

Riot Games is once again inviting the best players in NA solo queue to a multi-stage tournament made up of the best amateur talent that the region has to offer. The LCS and FACEIT will be hosting the LCS Scouting Grounds Circuit, where the best semi-pro teams will be invited to qualify for Scouting Grounds 2019.

Players will be able to qualify for Scouting Grounds through solo queue play and it has a similar process to last year. Wednesday, June 12 represents the start of the Scouting Grounds selection period. Every Tuesday, a snapshot of your position on the ranked ladder will be taken and your place on the ranked ladder will earn you points based on the table below.

Image via Riot Games

Tuesday, Oct. 8 represents the end of the Scouting Grounds selection period. The top two players in each role will be invited to LCS Scouting Grounds 2019, and in the event of a tie, Riot will use a player’s placement within the last snapshot cycle on the solo queue ladder.

One trick players will also have restrictions placed on them. They can only have 30 percent of their total games played on one champion over the full eight cycles of snapshots. The rules for one tricks are as follows:

Image via Riot Games

In mid-October, invites to Scouting Grounds 2019 will be sent out. Scouting Grounds will take place during the following month from Nov. 11 to 16. Look over all the rules and regulations of the Scouting Grounds qualification process on Riot’s official website.

