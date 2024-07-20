Elden Ring College Football 25 Black Ops 6 News LoL Swarm Tier List
Image Credit: Bethesda
Image via Riot Games
How to get the Annihilator in LoL Swarm

Drop the hammer.
Tyler Esguerra
Published: Jul 20, 2024

There are plenty of different tools of war at your disposal when you take the field in League of Legends, including the Annihilator to devastate massive groups of Primordians during a battle.

The Annihilator can be acquired after leveling up your champion, but like every other weapon in the game, you need to find it randomly. Once you’ve grabbed the weapon, you will quickly realize how destructive it can be in the right circumstances.

When active, the Annihilator brings down a massive AoE beam from the heavens that deals massive damage to anything in its radius, but it does have a longer cooldown than most. It is a good trade-off for how effortless it is to destroy targets, but you’ll need to complete a specific task to unlock this item for use first.

Here is how to unlock the Annihilator in League‘s new Swarm mode.

How to unlock the Annihilator in Swarm

League of Legends splash art for Battle Bunny Aurora skin.
Image via Riot Games

To unlock the Annihilator in League‘s Swarm game mode, you must reach level 35 with Aurora. You might, however, notice that you don’t have Aurora automatically unlocked, which means you’ll have to work through multiple tasks to get your hands on it.

Here are all of the tasks you need to complete to get the Annihilator:

  • Unlock Hard mode by completing the four maps on the Story difficulty.
  • Unlock Aurora by defeating 25 mini-bosses on Hard mode.
  • Reach level 35 with Aurora.

Afterward, you should be able to pick up the Annihilator in your games, making short work of massive groups of foes, no matter what strength level they are.

