How to get Neo Pax Jax LoL skin at PAX 2024

Throughout League of Legends’ history, there have been some special cosmetics that have dropped that you simply can’t get anymore, including the elusive Neo Pax Jax skin.

The Neo Pax Jax skin is a new-age version of the original Pax Jax, which could only be acquired by attending the PAX event in 2010 and finding a code that was being handed out by developers. Although this skin isn’t nearly as rare as Pax Jax, the Neo version will still turn some heads as you step onto Summoner’s Rift.

If you’re looking to pick up the Neo Pax Jax League skin for yourself, follow these specific instructions.

How can I get Neo Pax Jax LoL skin at PAX 2024 for free?

A revamped classic. Image via Riot Games

To get the Neo Pax Jax skin in celebration of PAX’s 20th anniversary, players must attend the 2024 event and take part in a scavenger hunt. Codes will be available as part of the hunt, found on pieces of paper alongside a code for Marvel Snap’s Welcome Home Bundle—and they’re all available for free.

PAX, however, isn’t a free event. Instead, access can be bought on the event website, with badges currently available for $250 for four days, or $67 for single-day badges for Thursday, Friday, or Sunday.

The event will be taking place from Thursday, March 21 to Sunday, March 24, so if you’re looking to swipe up a piece of history and you’re in the Boston area, you could consider going to this event for you and your friends. Remember, Neo Pax Jax is unlikely to return to the store again.