Category:
League of Legends

How to get Neo Pax Jax LoL skin at PAX 2024

"Imagine if I had a real weapon."
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Mar 7, 2024 01:04 pm
Jax in League of Legends and TFT Set 10.
Jax in League of Legends and TFT Set 10. Image via Riot Games

Throughout League of Legends’ history, there have been some special cosmetics that have dropped that you simply can’t get anymore, including the elusive Neo Pax Jax skin.

Recommended Videos

The Neo Pax Jax skin is a new-age version of the original Pax Jax, which could only be acquired by attending the PAX event in 2010 and finding a code that was being handed out by developers. Although this skin isn’t nearly as rare as Pax Jax, the Neo version will still turn some heads as you step onto Summoner’s Rift.

If you’re looking to pick up the Neo Pax Jax League skin for yourself, follow these specific instructions.

How can I get Neo Pax Jax LoL skin at PAX 2024 for free?

Neo Pax Jax in League of Legends
A revamped classic. Image via Riot Games

To get the Neo Pax Jax skin in celebration of PAX’s 20th anniversary, players must attend the 2024 event and take part in a scavenger hunt. Codes will be available as part of the hunt, found on pieces of paper alongside a code for Marvel Snap’s Welcome Home Bundle—and they’re all available for free.

PAX, however, isn’t a free event. Instead, access can be bought on the event website, with badges currently available for $250 for four days, or $67 for single-day badges for Thursday, Friday, or Sunday.

The event will be taking place from Thursday, March 21 to Sunday, March 24, so if you’re looking to swipe up a piece of history and you’re in the Boston area, you could consider going to this event for you and your friends. Remember, Neo Pax Jax is unlikely to return to the store again.

related content
Read Article Riot is giving away one of LoL’s rarest skins for free to celebrate PAX 2024
Jax going forward.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot is giving away one of LoL’s rarest skins for free to celebrate PAX 2024
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Mar 7, 2024
Read Article 2024 LEC Spring Split: Scores, standings, and schedule
The stage at the LEC Winter Split, with spotlights illuminating the packed crowd.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
2024 LEC Spring Split: Scores, standings, and schedule
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 7, 2024
Read Article This LEC player was unanimously voted for the Team of the Split
A photo of G2 players walking with red hoodies
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
This LEC player was unanimously voted for the Team of the Split
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Mar 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Riot is giving away one of LoL’s rarest skins for free to celebrate PAX 2024
Jax going forward.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot is giving away one of LoL’s rarest skins for free to celebrate PAX 2024
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Mar 7, 2024
Read Article 2024 LEC Spring Split: Scores, standings, and schedule
The stage at the LEC Winter Split, with spotlights illuminating the packed crowd.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
2024 LEC Spring Split: Scores, standings, and schedule
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 7, 2024
Read Article This LEC player was unanimously voted for the Team of the Split
A photo of G2 players walking with red hoodies
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
This LEC player was unanimously voted for the Team of the Split
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Mar 7, 2024
Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.